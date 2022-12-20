There’s an opportunity in February to make a big difference for local emergency workers. Mohave County’s Department of Risk and Emergency Management is offering training sessions for people interested in volunteering in the community emergency response team program.
More commonly known by its acronym, CERT, the program is a national community preparedness initiative trains local residents to respond to natural disasters, recovery efforts and other emergency events.
CERT participants receive training in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety and suppression, light search and rescue, first aid, disaster psychology, team organization and disaster preparedness. Instructors are skilled and experienced members of the first responder and emergency management community.
After Hurricane Nora in 1996, Mohave County created its own CERT Program to enhance emergency preparedness and increase community education, awareness and outreach.
CERT volunteers receive an initial 20 hours of training in basic disaster and emergency response skills before becoming county emergency workers in Emergency Management or disaster first responders supporting local fire service agencies.
Classes for volunteers will be held on Feb. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m., and Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Training will be located at the Lake Havasu City Fire Department Station 2, 2065 N Kiowa Blvd in Lake Havasu City.
If you’d like to sign up for the free training, call the department of risk and emergency management at emsm@mohave.gov or call 928-753-0739.
