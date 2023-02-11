Extra, extra! We have four free tickets to GraceArts Live’s “Newsies!”
Go to https://tinyurl.com/havasunewsgiveaway to enter the sweepstakes. You can also find the link at HavasuNews.com.
Thank you for reading!
The show opened this weekend at GraceArts Live. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name, telling the tale of a group of idealistic newsboys who take on newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer. It’s inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
The tickets are for the show’s 7:30 p.m. performance on Feb. 25.
Enter by Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 11 p.m. Mountain Time. You can enter once a day for your chance to win.
Good Luck!
— Today’s News Herald
