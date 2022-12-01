If you can’t make it to Saturday’s lighted boat parade on the Bridgewater Channel, be sure to tune into HavasuNews.com or the News-Herald’s Facebook page to watch live streaming video of the event.
It’s provided by our friends at The Bridge, an awesome new video production company started by Shawn Lawless and Chad Nelson.
The video will be online to watch during and after the event, and we’ll be sharing a lot more of The Bridge’s offerings as weeks go on (For instance, you can go online now to see a video weekend preview of upcoming events!)
Lights of HAvasu: Christmas Tree Lane, our annual Christmas lights map, is in today’s paper. You can find it on page 13. There are 26 stops throughout Lake Havasu City.
And don’t worry, it’s not too late! If you want to add your home to the map, we’ll update it this week with additional submissions and re-publish the map in next Friday’s edition of the newspaper. If you’d like to be a part of it, send an email to planner@havasunews.com with your address, name and theme of your decorations.
Furry Friday: It’s time to show off our dogs! This week’s Furry Friday submission comes from sisters Janet Adams and Vicki Adams, who are the doting adopted moms of Button and Shelby, pictured here. The two pups were adopted from the Western Arizona Humane Society, and their idea of a good time is a visit to each other’s home to play the day away.
Let’s see your puppies! Send your Furry Friday submissions to editor@havasunews.com with a photo of your pup and a little information to share with readers of Today’s News-Herald.
