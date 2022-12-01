Good morning
If you can’t make it to Saturday’s lighted boat parade on the Bridgewater Channel, be sure to tune into HavasuNews.com or the News-Herald’s Facebook page to watch live streaming video of the event.

It’s provided by our friends at The Bridge, an awesome new video production company started by Shawn Lawless and Chad Nelson.

