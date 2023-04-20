A new personal watercraft event is making its debut in the Western United States with a week of racing in Lake Havasu City.
Go Lake Havasu, the marketing agency contracted by Lake Havasu City to promote local tourism, announced Thursday that the Pro Watercross International Cup will be held at Havasu Riviera Marina from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
Go Lake Havasu says pro watercross is similar to a motorcross competition, but it takes place on open water using personal watercrafts on unpredictable liquid tracks on oceans, rivers and lakes, with speed reaching 85 miles per hour.
The event adds to an already busy time of year for the world of professional watercraft racing in Lake Havasu City. It’s a week before the International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals, which are scheduled for Oct. 4-8.
