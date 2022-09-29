Good morning! We thought it would be fun to start a trend called Furry Fridays. Each Friday, we’d like to feature your pups, kittens and whatever other four-legged or feathered friends you share your home with.

To get things started, here’s a photo of Delilah, a pit bull/Lab mix that shares a home with the family of News-Herald editor Brandon Bowers. Delilah was adopted last year as a puppy from Western Arizona Humane Society.

