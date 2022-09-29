Good morning! We thought it would be fun to start a trend called Furry Fridays. Each Friday, we’d like to feature your pups, kittens and whatever other four-legged or feathered friends you share your home with.
To get things started, here’s a photo of Delilah, a pit bull/Lab mix that shares a home with the family of News-Herald editor Brandon Bowers. Delilah was adopted last year as a puppy from Western Arizona Humane Society.
Now it’s your turn. Share your photos and send a brief description to editor@havasunews.com. We’ll collect them and publish a new photo in this column each Friday.
We’re looking forward to meeting your furry friends!
Arizona is top for pets: Speaking of pets, did you know Arizona was recently ranked as the best state for pets? It’s another one of those dubious online ranking stories, but it’s a pretty fun read. The website Pettable says it looked at each state’s ownership rates and pet-friendly rental policies as well as anti-cruelty laws. It turns out Arizona tops the list, with 69 percent of Arizona households owning at least one pet with the sixth-highest ownership rate in the country. Can we improve that number even more? There are lots of homeless pups and kitties needing to be adopted from the shelter.
Check out the Western Arizona Humane Society for a list of adoptable dogs and cats.
