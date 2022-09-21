The Seasons are Changing: According to Almanac.com today, Sept. 22, is the Autumn Equinox otherwise known as the first day of fall.
The fall equinox is an astronomical event where the sun cross the celestial equator, an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line into space, from North to South.
The full moon that occurs closest to the Autumn Equinox is called the Harvest Moon because in the past farmers would use the light from the full moon to finish collecting their harvests.
The Harvest Moon, according to Almanac.com, rises soon after sunset giving farmers extra hours of moonlight to gather their crops.
Harvest Moon is one of two astronomical events that does not occur in a set month. Sometimes the closest full moon to the equinox is in September and sometimes it’s in October. This year’s Harvest Moon was on Sept. 10.
The other astronomical event that doesn’t happen on a set date is the Hunters Moon, the full moon after the fall equinox. This year’s Hunter Moon occurs on Oct. 9.
