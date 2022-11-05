Good morning
alyonka_lis - stock.adobe.com

We’re preparing for Election Day at the Today’s News-Herald. There aren’t a lot of local races, but Tuesday’s election has a lot of potential to shake up current political dynamics, so we’ll be covering it in real time on Tuesday night.

Reporters will be watching the local school board race, and we’ll have people on scene at the county elections office as ballots are being tallied. You can also expect to get updates from the various legislative races throughout Arizona, and we’ll be sure to pass along updates from prolific races throughout the country as the results come in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.