We’re preparing for Election Day at the Today’s News-Herald. There aren’t a lot of local races, but Tuesday’s election has a lot of potential to shake up current political dynamics, so we’ll be covering it in real time on Tuesday night.
Reporters will be watching the local school board race, and we’ll have people on scene at the county elections office as ballots are being tallied. You can also expect to get updates from the various legislative races throughout Arizona, and we’ll be sure to pass along updates from prolific races throughout the country as the results come in.
You can also go to HavasuNews.com or the News-Herald’s Facebook page to watch a live stream of election coverage provided by the News-Herald and Radio Central. Editor Brandon Bowers will join KNTR Speak Out host Paul Lavoie from 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday night to talk about the election. Listeners will also hear updates from news reporters from the News-Herald as well as our sister newspapers in Bullhead City and Kingman. Updates are also expected from Radio Central’s Steve Greeley and Mohave County spokesman Roger Galloway.
Don’t miss out on the coverage — you can listen live at KNTR (106.3 FM), and video will be streamed on HavasuNews.com.
As we enter the last few days of the election, what information are you still hoping to learn about the races? What would you like to know more about? What do you think local reporters should focus on during election night?
We’d like to hear from you. Send an email to editor@havasunews.com with your thoughts about how the election should be covered at the local level, and we’ll do our best to incorporate your input into our coverage plans.
Most importantly, don’t forget to vote!
