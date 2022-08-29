Another one of those marketing-driven studies landed in our inbox on Monday. This time, the PR folks were making the pitch that Mohave and La Paz counties experienced the most “stressflation” in Arizona over the last five years.
Actually, the email they shared shows Gila county in the lead, but only because it comes first in the alphabet. Mohave, La Paz and Gila counties were tied for the highest stress inflation rates in the state, with a 6 percent increase over the last five years. That comes from data from County Health Rankings, a national study by the University of Wisconsin.
Mohave County, along with La Paz and Gila counties, showed a 3 percent increase in physical stress and a 3 percent increase in mental stress during that time period. The Arizona county with the fewest stress concerns? Yuma, for some reason.
The report explains that the covid-19 pandemic likely led to a lot of the new stress levels throughout the country, along with health worries and financial concerns related to inflation.
The study, which was marketed by the biotechnics product distribution firm MyBioSource.com, also looked at stress levels of all states. The highest was observed in Maine, while New York somehow enjoyed a 2 percent reduction in stress.
Things might be a little more stressful in Lake Havasu City today than they were five years ago, but with our beautiful surroundings and plenty of places to help take the edge off of a hard day, we like to think we’re in a good place to shrug off those concerns.
Floribama Shore’ won’t be returning to Lake Havasu:
It looks like the trip that the cast of MTV’s “Floribama Shore” took to Lake Havasu City two years ago was a one-and-done event. Deadline announced over the weekend that the future of the reality series is being evaluated. The coronavirus pandemic prompted the series to relocate filming to other locales, which included a week in Lake Havasu City, here they took over the The Nautical Beachfront Resort.
You can view a video clip of the show’s episode in Havasu at HavasuNews.com.
