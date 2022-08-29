Good morning
Another one of those marketing-driven studies landed in our inbox on Monday. This time, the PR folks were making the pitch that Mohave and La Paz counties experienced the most “stressflation” in Arizona over the last five years.

Actually, the email they shared shows Gila county in the lead, but only because it comes first in the alphabet. Mohave, La Paz and Gila counties were tied for the highest stress inflation rates in the state, with a 6 percent increase over the last five years. That comes from data from County Health Rankings, a national study by the University of Wisconsin.

