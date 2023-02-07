Gas prices in Arizona are among the least affordable in the country, according to website that recently reviewed statistics on the average price of a gallon of gas compared to the average local hourly salary.

Using those numbers, Arizona ranks sixth in the nation for the least affordable gas prices. The Grand Canyon state is just behind Oregon, Nevada, Indiana, Alaska and Washington. The study found that the average Arizona resident saw a 3.8% jump in the amount of salary required to cover the cost of a gallon of gas in 2022 compared to the prior year. The survey was commissioned by the website HiRoad.com .

