Gas prices in Arizona are among the least affordable in the country, according to website that recently reviewed statistics on the average price of a gallon of gas compared to the average local hourly salary.
Using those numbers, Arizona ranks sixth in the nation for the least affordable gas prices. The Grand Canyon state is just behind Oregon, Nevada, Indiana, Alaska and Washington. The study found that the average Arizona resident saw a 3.8% jump in the amount of salary required to cover the cost of a gallon of gas in 2022 compared to the prior year. The survey was commissioned by the website HiRoad.com .
The survey also found that Mohave County ranks almost dead last for affordability in the state. Only Coconino County saw bigger disparities. (To be fair, the survey left out low-population counties like La Paz, so the statewide data could be a little skewed) Mohave County had a 3.8% jump in the amount of salary required to cover the cost of a gallon of gas.
We’re a little late on reporting this, but the top baby names for Arizona in 2022 were announced last month. For girls, the top name was Olivia, followed by Emma, Isabella, Sophia, Luna, Mia, Camila, Amelia, Ava and Charlotte.
For boys, parents went with Liam, Noah, Mateo, Oliver, Santiago, Sebastian, Elijah, Ezra, Ezekiel and Julian.
It’s clear that new Arizona moms and dads are shying away from the names that were popular with their own generation. The figures from the state’s Department of Health Services show that the names that were most popular in the 1990s have all but disappeared from the modern choices.
The lone exception? The name Emily which was the fifth most popular name for girls in 1997, and it’s still clinging on as No. 20 for 2022.
By the way, for fun, our friends at Stacker compiled a list of the top baby names in Arizona for the 1990s and 2000s. You can see the full lists at HavasuNews.com.
