Not that we like it when people leave Lake Havasu City, but it’s pretty interesting to know where they’re going. A new analysis of a report from the National Association of Realtors digs into where people from the Lake Havasu City metropolitan area are moving. (note: The report actually looks at data from all of Mohave County —studies like this use “Lake Havasu City” for shorthand when referring to the Lake Havasu City-Kingman Metropolitan Statistical Area).
The analysts at Stacker used the 2021 data and cross-market demand and monthly inventory data from Realtor.com to determine where people in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County are shopping for the next home.
The top result? Phoenix, perhaps unsurprisingly since it’s Arizona’s largest urban area. The rest of the list is all over the place but decidedly Western: Las Vegas is second, followed by Riverside, Calif., Prescott, Los Angeles, Flagstaff, St. George, Utah, Dallas, Sacramento, Calif., and Tucson.
It’s an interesting report, but the way this town seems to be growing we find it hard to believe anybody has left. You can read the whole thing, along with specific market data for each community, at HavasuNews.com.
