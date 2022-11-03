In what is undoubtedly the most important study of its time, a new report ranks the best and worst cities in the nation for sandwich lovers. Lake Havasu City doesn’t appear on the list, good nor bad, but we can’t help but point out that the home of the London Bridge has some pretty good sandwich options.
Our longtime favorite? Any sub from Ed’s Deli, as long as it’s smothered with the signature pepperoncini sauce, or the monte cristo from Juicy’s.
Indeed, Havasu is emerging as a great place for food experimentation, and we think this town deserves special recognition on any list of cities with great sandwiches.
Speaking of monte cristos, a new food truck offers the sweet turkey-and-cheese sandwich on a donut bun with pepper jelly, and it’s delicious. You can find that one at Minor’s Diner, which has been making appearances at events around town and outside Glitch Barcadium.
And if you like a donut bun, T’s Eats and Treats in the Safeway shopping center has a burger with bacon in a glazed donut.
Also, we’d be remiss not to mention the Chicky Chicky Sand Sand at The Chair restaurant in the English Village. It’s a pulled chicken salad sandwich that’s a flavor explosion made up of grapes, candied pecans, apples, craisins, and celery served on lightly toasted bread with lettuce, bacon, red onion, tomato and avocado.
The report on sandwich towns was released by the website LawnLove to mark National Sandwich Day on Nov. 3. To rank cities, they used a formula that considered the number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, the average consumer rating for sandwich restaurants and several other qualitative measures, and the average monthly Google searches for sandwiches in each community over the past year.
The best cities for sandwich lovers? New York City in the lead, followed by New Orleans, Washington D.C., St. Louis and San Francisco.
Las Vegas ranks at No. 9.
Havasu doesn’t appear in the list because the study only considered the nation’s top 200 largest cities.
The top city in Arizona was Mesa at No. 37. Phoenix appears at 41, and Scottsdale is 63.
So what do you think? Where’s the best placed in Lake Havasu City for a good sandwich, and what’s your go-to menu selection?
