Go Lake Havasu, the tourism marketing agency that promotes Lake Havasu City tourism, is looking for nominees for its annual tourism awards.

The agency wants to honor individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to the economic impact of tourism in Lake Havasu City. Go Lake Havasu will present three awards at its annual tourism luncheon on Wednesday, May 10. The awards and luncheon coincide with the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.

