Go Lake Havasu, the tourism marketing agency that promotes Lake Havasu City tourism, is looking for nominees for its annual tourism awards.
The agency wants to honor individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to the economic impact of tourism in Lake Havasu City. Go Lake Havasu will present three awards at its annual tourism luncheon on Wednesday, May 10. The awards and luncheon coincide with the 40th anniversary of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 7-13.
The award categories are Rising Star, Spirit of Tourism and Tourism Professional of the Year.
The Rising Star award recognizes people who are new to the travel and tourism industry.
Nominees must have worked in the Lake Havasu tourism industry for less than three years.
The Spirit of Tourism Award is set aside for individuals, businesses or organizations that help enhance visitor experiences in Lake Havasu City. Nominees should have personal contact with travelers on a regular basis, consistently provide positive impressions and demonstrate patience, understanding and communication skills.
Finally, the Tourism Professional of the Year Award recognizes a person who best exemplifies outstanding leadership in the pursuit of excellence and who has advanced the tourism industry.
Meet Anna, a stunning Appenzeller Swiss mountain dog. According to owner Katherine Murray, it’s the only Swiss mountain dog breed with a curly tail. Anna is a rare breed in the United States and ended up with Murray in Lake Havasu City after she was flown in from her breeder to the Las Vegas airport. Anna is five years old.
Want to show off your pet to other News-Herald readers? Send a photo and brief description of your furbaby to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to include “Furry Friday” in the subject line of the email.
