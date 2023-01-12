All eyes are on Arizona in a few weeks as Super Bowl LVII is getting ready to kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12.
We’ll be there too.
Today’s News-Herald reporter Claire Cornelius is planning to attend the week of events leading up to the big game, and she’s looking for local stories to tell while she’s there.
It’s not often an event like this comes to our back yard —the last time the Super Bowl was played in Arizona was in 2015 — so it’s a special opportunity to provide extra coverage from the game.
If you’re going to the game, or know someone who is, Claire would love to talk with you.
Send her your ideas and suggestions via email at ccornelius@havasunews.com.
Furry Friday: Today’s Furry Friday submission comes from Linda Costa-Bryan. She’s adopted her 13-year-old mantle Great Dane, Spirit, from Regal Dane Rescue in Phoenix three years ago.
Costa-Bryan says Spirit is a gentle giant who loves everyone she meets. “She has a big bark, but no bite,” Costa-Bryan said in an email, adding that Spirit thinks of herself as a lap dog and there’s “no convincing her otherwise.”
Share your furry friends with News-Herald readers! Send photos of your dogs, cats and other pets to editor@havasunews.com — be sure to include their names and other details about what makes them special to you. They’ll appear in a future version of this column.
