The News-Herald is giving away passes to the Red Not Chili Peppers concert on May 28 at 8 p.m. at BlueWater Resort & Casino.
The Red Not Chili Peppers, a tribute band to the band known for “Californication” and “Give It Away”, is part of a full weekend of Memorial Day weekend entertainment planned at the resort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.