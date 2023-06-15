We’re a little late sharing these images, but TriState CareFlight sent us some photos of the annual water rescue training they held last week on Lake Havasu.
With boating season in full swing, the TriState CareFlight team collaborated with multiple law enforcement, fire, and medical agencies in a joint training exercise for water rescue situations.
Participating agencies included the Lake Havasu City police and fire departments, Mohave County and San Bernardino sheriffs’ offices, San Bernardino Fire, Arizona State Park Rangers, and AMR ground ambulance, executing real-life rescue scenarios.
Here’s a cute dog that’s ready for summer. Reader Audra Brennan sent us this photo of Lola, her little lake pup. This Frenchie loves water, Brennan says.
“For a Frenchie, she’s an amazing swimmer and never misses a chance to play in the water,” she wrote. “We literally can’t even turn the hose on outside without her going nuts.”
Want to share your pets with other News-Herald readers? Send and email with a description and photo attachment to editor@havasunews.com. Be sure to write “Furry Friday” in the email subject field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.