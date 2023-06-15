We’re a little late sharing these images, but TriState CareFlight sent us some photos of the annual water rescue training they held last week on Lake Havasu.

With boating season in full swing, the TriState CareFlight team collaborated with multiple law enforcement, fire, and medical agencies in a joint training exercise for water rescue situations.

