Here’s some news that will surprise no one: Arizona’s road leave a lot to be desired.
A recent marketing study from a financial services company says roads in the Grand Canyon State are plagued by potholes caused by poor infrastructure and weather-related stress.
We won’t pretend that this study is scientific, but anyone who has drive on Interstate 40 recently knows the truth of that statement. (Fortunately, the politicians and bureaucrats in Phoenix appear to have gotten the message — I-40 was recently moved to the front of the line for ADOT’s road maintenance plan. We can’t wait, and neither can our vehicle alignments.)
The surprising piece of the study was that Arizona’s roads are apparently a lot better than a lot of other states. You read that right. The marketing study by LendingTree says there are 25 other states that have worse problems with potholes.
Arizona ranks 25th in the list, with Tucson ranking 22nd among the nation’s cities for the worst potholes.
The worst states? Minnesota, followed by California, Washington and Indiana.
