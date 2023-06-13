You might have seen that UFOs are in the news again after an ex-intelligence officer alleged that the Pentagon has been hiding evidence of spacecrafts and more for years.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence, then, that we got an email Tuesday morning with information about a study that ranks which states are best equipped to handle an alien invasion.
Arizona is about as bad as it gets for surviving in that situation, at least according to a Very Scientific Analysis provided by the super-credible think tank of NJCasino.com. OK, we’re being too hard on them. This is just a fun study comparing UFO sightings in each state with factors such as the number of hiding places, military facilities and the availability of food. Arizona ranks second to last, believe it or not, with an alien survival score of 5.45. That’s only slightly better than the worst state, Nevada. Of course, we would be remiss not to point out that this survey doesn’t take a look at gun ownership in each state — something we suspect would be very relevant in the case of an extraterrestrial invasion. If it did, we think Arizona and Nevada would fare a lot better in the overall rankings. The best states for an alien invasion, by the way, are Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts and New York. You can see the full survey for yourself at HavasuNews.com.
Flying X anniversary party: If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, consider going to a birthday party. The 10 year anniversary party for Flying X Saloon is planned for Saturday, with an 8 p.m. performance by Matt Farris and discounted food and drink specials available.
