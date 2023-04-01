There was some unintentional confusion caused by a statement in this space on Friday, so we want to be clear that Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club is indeed open to the public. There are exciting things happening at the site of the old golf course at The Refuge, and it all begins with the grand opening on Saturday, April 8.
According to Iron Wolf’s Facebook page, the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will happen at 10 a.m., followed by ceremonial first shots at 10:30 a.m. and the first tee times at 10:40. There’s entertainment scheduled for the rest of the day, along with food and drink specials. You can call 928-764-1404, ext. 123, to book a tee time and to get more information. Sounds like a great time. See you on the green.
MCC physical therapy info session: Mohave Community College is inviting potential students and anyone who is curious to participate in a virtual information session about its physical therapy assistant education program. The session will be conducted over Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and will share information about the program, the application process and offer a chance to ask questions. You can sign up at https://mohave.zoom.us/j/86755240137.
Hydroponic gardening workshop: Got a green thumb? Or better yet, do you want one that doesn’t have to get dirty? The Mohave County Master Gardeners are offering another workshop on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Library. This session is focused on hydroponic gardening.
It will discuss everything you need to know about growing plants without soil, including what you need to get started. The workshop is free, and open to the public. Want more information? Call the Master Gardeners at 928-753-3788, or email mohavemg@gmail.com.
