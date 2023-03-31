There was some unintentional confusion caused by a statement in this space on Friday, so we want to be clear that Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club is indeed open to the public. There are exciting things happening at the site of the old golf course at The Refuge, and it all begins with the grand opening on Saturday, April 8.
According to Iron Wolf’s Facebook page, the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will happen at 10 a.m., followed by ceremonial first shots at 10:30 a.m. and the first tee times at 10:40. There’s entertainment scheduled for the rest of the day, along with food and drink specials. You can call 928-764-1404, ext. 123, to book a tee time and to get more information. Sounds like a great time. See you on the green.
No jokin’: Today is April Fool’s Day, but we’re not joking when we tell you that Arizona is a state that loves a good practical joke. Social media analysts at the website Gambling.com say Arizona ranks sixth in the nation for the states that like to joke around the most. The “research team” at the website compared four data points to get to the bottom of this super-important investigation. They analyzed Google search volumes, the per capita number of comedy clubs in each state, the number of comedy acts for hire and the number of comedy meetup groups to determine that Arizona residents do, in fact, enjoy a good punchline.
The top state was our neighbor to the northwest, Nevada, while New York, California, Illinois and Colorado round out the top 5, respectively. In last place? Kentucky. Apparently those Bluegrass State residents need to lighten up.
