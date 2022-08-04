A special dog is getting some TLC thanks to the generosity of Lake Havasu City residents. R&R Pet Sanctuary has been caring for a young dog named Noel, who is suffering from complications involving cerebrospinal fluid in the space around the brain. According to the sanctuary managers, the fluid takes up so much space that poor Noel’s brain was never able to develop properly and pressure has gradually increased, resulting in recent seizures.

The sanctuary, operated by Havasu residents Rachel Kurth and Rich Crane, turned to Facebook for support. They say it’s a miracle Noel is alive at all, but a surgery means she could have a normal life expectancy.

