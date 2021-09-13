Editor:There is in fact a “long polio.” My father suffered the progressive effects of severe muscle weakness for many years. It’s called post-polio syndrome. It occurs 30 to 40 years after the initial polio illness.
No one knows what causes this syndrome, and no one is working to figure it out, as all the affected individuals are very senior people and the US has been polio-free since 1979, thanks to the vaccine. There is also a “long chicken pox.”
It’s called shingles.
It is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox.
The virus lies inactive in nerve tissue near your spinal cord and brain. Years later, the virus may reactivate as shingles.
The best way to avoid developing shingles is to get vaccinated for shingles.
Greg Andrews
Prescott
