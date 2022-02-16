Editor: A good example of just how self-absorbed our elected officials have become is found in the News-Herald on Sunday, Feb. 13. It is illustrated in the Associated Press news story headlined “Canada border blockade eases, bridge still blocked”.
A partial quote from the Canadian Federal Innovation Minister Francois Philippe Champagne follows: “The illegal blockades are impacting trade, supply chains and manufacturing. They’re hurting Canadian families, workers and businesses. Glad to see the Windsor police and its policing partners commenced enforcement…”.
I assume policing partners to mean banks, insurance companies, licensing and regulatory agencies. Now substitute the words shut downs and mandates for the word blockade in the above quote and you have exactly what the governments of Canada, the United States and others have been doing for the past year or more and no one is siccing the police on them.
Greg Bjella
Lake Havasu City
