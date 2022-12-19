Editor: It seems to us that most letters to the editor are either complaining about or defending something political. We would offer something that is neither. The Lord knows there is more than enough going on around us to discourage anyone, so a note of encouragement might be of value. Orchids are limited to 40 words, so we could not offer this observation there. We want to recognize our wonderful church community at Calvary Baptist. From arriving at church each week and being so warmly greeted (even beginning in the parking lot), and entering the building, from people coming to pray for us, genuinely concerned as to how we are doing, making sure my wife is comfortable, the encouraging calls throughout the week, to knowing we are truly cherished as fellow believers, our Calvary family is truly a blessing in our lives that is unsurpassed. Especially in this coming Christmas season, our desire is that all would search out and become a part of something this incredibly uplifting. What better time of the year to change our focus from the discouraging “junk” seemingly surrounding us to the more inspiring that would help us look upward and rise above it all. “Now when these things begin to happen, look up and lift up your heads, because your redemption draws near.” (Luke 21:28)
More from site
It’s once again time for the Christmas Bird Count. The annual event started Wednes…
We’re learning more about why the Parker 425 and Parker 250 off-road races were ca…
Poll: How closely are you watching developments of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.