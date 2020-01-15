Editor: I would like to congratulate your city as being a welcoming and interesting city to visit. We have been traveling to this area since 1981 and have always enjoyed our visits as we are now. Hiking and walking has always been my passion and the winter desert is a wonderful place to enjoy. I have been endlessly fascinated with the diversity of flora and fauna that exists in what many view as a harsh environment.
We are just here for three days this time.
I have taken the opportunity to get in a couple of nice walks. I have to say that I was appalled by the amount of garbage that litters the desert between the developed part of the city and the lake. During a one hour walk I am sure that I saw enough trash to fill a couple large semi trailers.
Every area is experiencing this problem so I am not suggesting it is unique to Lake Havasu city. We live in a tourism dependent city ourselves and we are not without problems. There are however individuals, citizen groups and service clubs that are trying to keep our natural surroundings clean.
Walking cycling and hiking are becoming one of the fastest growing areas in tourism.
Education and getting people who use the area will be a good start towards cleaning up.
It is never too late to start..
Greg Christakos
Kelowna, British Columbia
