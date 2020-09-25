Editor: That covid-19 is a serious threat is not in question... It’s the continued over-reaction to the threat on the part of Federal, Sate, and various county governments that is questionable.
This is not a “government is bad and rugged individualism is good” opinion piece - just the opposite, we expect the people in government to take effective, sane, and reasonable action to counter any threat to our collective well being - be it health, civil unrest, or other malady... But not power over this seemingly endless ‘Lock-down for Humanity.’
We are sitting around, waiting for the ‘All Clear’... and it’s doubtful that will ever come without ‘Big Brothers’ consent. (Go to the AZ Dept. of Health Services website (azdhs.gov) to see the non-voluntary recommendations and requirements being demanded of businesses to reopen.
Two points to consider: The first is hindsight, AZ public officials (all levels) primary goal was to inform the public of the threat. The following actions were preferable:
• Close all state (not private) public venues (Parks, Beaches, Schools, etc.) until the general public was made fully aware and understood the serious threat.
• Give daily briefings on the current status of the threat (in understandable terms - using understandable methodologies).
• Regulate (mandate) every employee in the ‘essential services,’ food and beverage, and hospitality industries be tested - and employers given a tax exemption for the cost of every test.
• Stress the importance of voluntary business and personal actions.
The second point is: Stopping the ‘lock-down’ and getting rid of the ‘re-opening regulations’ is vital to our personal and economic well being. More importantly is how we handle the next epidemic or pandemic... and there will be another. Let’s hope we learned a lesson from this one.
Greg “Grumpy” Logan
Lake Havasu City
