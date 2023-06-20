Editor: Today's News-Herald announced a new budget cap for our city for the next year to be $228 million dollars (228 followed by six zeros!).
Based on our population of about 58,0000, that's costing about $4,000 for each of us.
Our city is home for about 26,500 households, which means each one will be on the hook for over $8,600 to fund that budget. The average household income in Lake Havasu and Kingman is about $46,600. Therefore, the city budget burden is over 18% of that average income.
One must ask some questions: Is there no room for better stewardship of city funds? Are all of these programs and expenditures really necessary for the wellbeing of our people living here? Does that financial burden for each of our households even make any sense?
Just wondering.
Greg Pellett
Lake Havasu City
