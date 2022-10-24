Have you ever wondered the role you would have played if you lived in Germany in the early 1940s? Would you have said, “none of my business,” and look away or would you have stepped up, maybe hiding the persecuted in your home or speaking up and leaving your comfort zone?

“I believe if I had been there, I would have spoken out. The horrors we are living through today are nothing compared to the holocaust, but we are still being tasked with a choice between staying silent or standing up for what’s right.”

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

BW64
Rob Ryder

Karen the far right looney tune, SMH!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.