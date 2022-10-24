Have you ever wondered the role you would have played if you lived in Germany in the early 1940s? Would you have said, “none of my business,” and look away or would you have stepped up, maybe hiding the persecuted in your home or speaking up and leaving your comfort zone?
“I believe if I had been there, I would have spoken out. The horrors we are living through today are nothing compared to the holocaust, but we are still being tasked with a choice between staying silent or standing up for what’s right.”
For example, I went through a close arrest for “trespassing” when I refused to constrict my breathing by putting on a face diaper. I stood up for medical workers in our city when they were threatened to lose their jobs if they didn’t receive the jab.
I spoke up at City Council meetings and the Board of Supervisors meetings pleading that our rights be returned during the proven unnecessary restrictions imposed on our city and county.
Is it any wonder that I now speak for the children? As a 45 year resident, a veteran teacher, Arizona Teacher of the Year (2015, AZFRW), homeschool mom of three and grandmother of 10; yes, I have a vested interest in the welfare of children.
“Mayor receiving death threats after podcast,” was the front page headline on October 19, but can we turn back the clock? What happened to lead to this unfortunate turn of events? I, along with others, tried for several months to bring the truth of the dangers of the “Kid Friendly Drag Show.”
We did this with letters, voicing truth on local radio, holding up signs, and appearing at the council meetings in force.
At a recent City Council Meeting, we had two and a half hours of testimony to the dangers of the children attending, many were local pastors and victims of this sexualizing of children. Everything focused on the children, not the show itself.
After the heart felt concern of the citizens were voiced, we then had Vice Mayor Dolan refer to us as bigots.
After that sad response to the sincerity of so many citizens, a group of locals thought that it would be helpful to reach a larger audience of like-minded people who might help by sending in letters to explain the dangers of children attending drag shows.
They were able to reach the Stew Peters producers who wanted us to tell our story to get more support, but also to warn other cities that these kind of events will be coming their way too.
They needed a local citizen to interview so they contacted me because I have proven to be outspoken on this issue; I agreed to be interviewed.
The focus was to be the children and how our city council is calling us names rather than seriously caring about the children. Stew Peters is a national show and in 52 countries, so I was a bit intimated with this fast-paced venue, making mistakes like saying our mayor owned the resort.
I didn’t even say the correct name of the resort. Stew Peters took a turn that I was not expecting, nor did I agree with, calling Cal a pedophile. He also said some derogatory remarks that were edited in long after I was off the air.
So, what was intended to help save children, not only in Havasu but all over the country, turned into an attack on our mayor and vice mayor. I did send an apology for what Stew Peters said to Mayor Sheehy but he never responded.
It is unfortunate that good intentions turned into something ugly. I wonder what would have happened if after the night of so many people speaking out if our Mayor had said, “Looks like there is a huge concern about children being present, would someone make a motion to form an investigative committee that would include some of the pastors and victims who spoke out tonight and come back with a report so we can resolve this issue to the satisfaction of all the citizens?”
Would the Stew Peters Show have happened? No! We just wanted to be heard and know the citizens have a voice and know that we are resolving issues together.
Rights are very important to me and there was a concern that I was blocking the rights of parents. Let me address that. Children are limited by law in so many ways. Let me list a few: driving, drinking alcohol, smoking, voting, X rated movies and books, pornography, even access to certain paints! No one is crying out, “I want my child to go into the bar and drink beer!” Society mercifully forbids children to participate in certain activities for obvious reasons. This actually makes it easier as a parent to explain to a child that this is the law, “Sorry, you can choose to do these things when you are an adult.”
What are we dealing with? Men drinking alcohol, dressed in women’s lingerie who want access to our children. Men with extremely provocative stage names such as Sandra X-Tasty, Carmela S. Latte, Dixie Normous, and Hazel Nuts. Why? Obviously, the agenda is clear, normalizing sexual situations at such a young age has lasing repercussions as they mature.
Not only are some of the adults using the presence of kids to get aroused, but they are also teaching kids that it is safe, acceptable and “fun” to be around adults who are being seductive and sexual.
This cabaret show is not to entertain adults.
If it was for that purpose, then let’s take away the children and see if it is still so widely popular. Cities all over America are having their Sodom and Gomorrah moment.
(1) comment
Karen the far right looney tune, SMH!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.