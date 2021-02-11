Editor: A new virus is on the horizon, covid-politician, or covid-P. It attacks the brain cellsof a politician by instilling facts, truth, reason, logic, and common sense. At the same time it extracts from the cells, lies, ideologies, incompetence, tribalism, and corruption.
No vaccine is know for covid-P at this time, but some politicians, mostly Republicans, are sponsoring bills to fund research to immediately find a vaccine to eliminate the virus.
This virus is believed to have originated in Washington, D. C., but no doubt will eventually spread brought out the nation and world.
Guido McLaw
Chloride
