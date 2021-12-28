Editor: It is time to forget about politics and listen to unbiased heath care professionals. Here in Arizona that does not seem to be the case. Hospitalized people for covid are 80 to 90 percent unvaccinated. It is proven that masks and social distancing can reduce the spread of covid. Please realize that our situation is serious and getting worse. I am neither right or left but Donald Trump did get vaccinated and even got his booster. Lets all stay safe,
Gunther Hopf
Thunder Bay, Ontario
(0) comments
