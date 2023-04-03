Editor: I was going to write a letter regarding the Fox News and Kari Lake/Trump bashers from Thursday’s paper; however, I’m starting to believe that liberalism is a form of mental disease. That sounds harsh, but I have no other answer. I can’t communicate in a rational manner with someone in that state of mind. So why try? Instead, I pray that you realize what is happening before it’s too late. Stop denying the obvious. Face reality. Seek the truth. Think of future generations. Please. Save our country.
Guy Richter
(0) comments
