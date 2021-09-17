Editor: Our people had damned well better begin to get their acts together, or we may someday find out that we no longer have a country to get our acts together in!
You know, having something worthwhile to say (and most of us do), and having the craw to say it, is fast becoming a lost art here within our magnificent United States of America!”
H. Rick Tavares
Campo, Calif.
(2) comments
When you have ignorant loons voting in "like kind" what can we do? Recent events show those fools voting for "Scrambled-Brain-Biden" are also void in mental capability.
h - You got that right. Fortunately with the election of President Biden by the American people we are, finally, on the correct path to get our nation back. A nation that will serve the needs of every American, not just the wealthy.
