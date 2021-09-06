Editor: This is “Our United States of America People”, and unless we continue to “Stand by Her Side” and to defend the values that were paid for with “Vast Seas of American Blood, Sweat, Tears and Toil”, then we have lost “Our Republic’s” essence of democracy!
H. Rick Tavares
Campo, Calif.
Patriots do not fly flags and banners honoring people who attacked the United States of America or a pathetic loser who tried to destroy our nation at the behest of the leader of Russia.
