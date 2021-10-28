Editor: What is the orientation (capitalism, socialism, or communism) and intent of the Biden administration regarding the economics of the country and the financial well-being of its citizens?
A review of current activities of the Biden Administration reveals Democrats’ true intent.
The administration is proposing in its new $3.5 trillion budget that banks track and report to the government all deposits and withdrawals of any transaction of $600 or more from every checking and saving account in the country. Yes, yours and mine.
They are also asking for 87,000 new IRS agents to make sure everyone complies with, well, everything.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a bureau within the U.S. Department of Treasury that serves to charter, regulate, and supervise all national banks and thrift institutions.
The Biden administration has nominated Saule Omarova to be the comptroller.
She graduated from Moscow University (yes, in Russia), migrated to this country in 1989 and currently teaches law at Cornell University law school.
She has written numerous articles and professional papers preferring Russia’s economic system and advocating the elimination of banks, with all banking functions taken over by the federal government
The Biden administration is also circulating white papers proposing to eliminate paper money and go to a cashless society, with digital, rather than paper money (Central Bank Digital Currency or CDBC), all managed by the federal government.
The purpose of these actions: Control and redistribution of wealth, surveillance of all residents, and social control; if they control your money, they control your travel, your actions, your beliefs. In other words, your life.
Hal Bray
Prescott
