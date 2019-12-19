Editor: The “cowards” are the Democrats who are holding secret hearings, initially without a vote in the House, hiding the identity of the “whistleblower”, not allowing Republicans to call witnesses, not releasing the whole transcript of the secret hearings, but only “leaking” cherry-picked testimony they want out.
The heroes are the Republican congressmen who, while cross-examining the Democrat only impeachment witnesses, got every witness to admit they have no evidence to prove the president did anything wrong and their accusations were based on incorrect assumptions they made from their own beliefs, not evidence.
Nine days after President Trump was inaugurated, the anonymous whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, tweeted “the coup is on”. Zaid had worked for Hilary Clinton at the State Department, quitting to start his law firm with the goal of finding unhappy federal workers intent on impeaching the president. He found some and they have shown up in the Democrats’ sleazy hearings, hearings that are only the latest attempt to destroy what we know as democracy. Democrats could end this sleazy, costly, cowardly “partisanship” tomorrow by ending the hearings. But this is not about the 2016 election, but stopping Trump in the 2020 election.
Hal Bray
Prescott
