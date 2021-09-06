Editor: Below is a partial list of military equipment left in Afghanistan as we surrendered to the Taliban in the worst foreign debacle in our history, according to multiple websites. And no, this was not President Trump’s plan, as asserted by Biden. This was a plan ordered by an incompetent Joe Biden, and carried out by a fleckless military leadership more concerned about being “woke” than about military operations or American lives:
Forty-five blackhawk helicopters; 50 Scott attack helicopters; hundreds (if not more) of ScanEagle military drones; Brazilian A-29 ground attack aircraft; 30 military Recon Cessnas; four C-130s; 2,000 armored vehicles (tanks, Humvees, etc.); and 76,000 total vehicles.
Also, 600,000 “small arms” (M-4s, M-16s, etc.); millions of rounds of ammunition; 61,000 M203 40mm grenades; 20,000 fragmentation grenades; 10,000 air to ground rockets; 2,500 various aerial bombs; 162,000 pieces of encrypted military communications gear; 16,000 night vision goggles; thousands of encrypted cell phones and computers; and C-4 military explosives, charges, shaped charges, incendiaries, etc.
The estimated value of this gift to terrorists and our state enemies (China, Russia) is greater than $50 billion.
But more importantly, this equipment will cause human misery and suffering for decades as our enemies use it against us and our allies (if any are left) around the world in their efforts to expand terrorism and their way of life.
Hal Bray
Prescott
(5) comments
NBC News' Kabul-based producer Ahmed Mengli toured hangars at Kabul airport where he found abandoned and destroyed U.S. aircraft. The Pentagon said it made weapons and military equipment inoperable before American forces left, but didn’t destroy the airport so the Taliban-run government can use it.
And then there is this from the end of the Vietnam debacle - An informed Vietnamese said that the armed forces logistics command, which controls the inventory of all military equipment, had made a tentative estimate of at least $1‐billion (over $36 billion in today’s dollars) in equipment losses—virtually all of it left over by the Americans — as a result of the Government's abrupt decision to abandon two‐thirds of the nation and the hasty, panicky exodus of civilians and troops that followed. The abandonment of hundreds of artillery pieces, trucks, planes, mortars, tanks, armored personnel carriers, rifles and ammunition—coupled with the rapid retreat of army units—is viewed by Vietnamese and Western sources as a stunning and irreversible military blow for South Vietnam. A senior Western official, who has spent more than a decade in South Vietnam, said today: “These losses are very, very, very considerable. It's a catastrophic loss.” Another informed Western source said: “We've made no attempt to quantify the loss, but it's staggering. The equipment has not been saved at all and we're facing a devastating failure.”
Lying loser BigBlob
Using General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie as a source of accurate information is laughable and one doesn't have to rely on "right wing" sources to provide a more accurate assessment of military arms left behind in Afghanistan.
Even the leftist Los Angeles Times agrees that the U.S. left behind "billions of dollars’ worth of U.S. military equipment and weaponry."
"For their effort, Taliban fighters reaped almost 2,000 Humvees and trucks; more than 50 armored fighting vehicles, including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protection vehicles, or MRAPs; scores of artillery and mortar pieces; more than a dozen aging but working helicopters and attack aircraft; a dozen tanks; seven Boeing-manufactured drones; and millions upon millions of bullets, according to a list compiled by the Oryx Blog, which tracks weapons used in conflicts.
Many of the items had been disabled by departing U.S. troops or are beyond the ken of Taliban fighters to operate. But a bitter result of the chaotic Western withdrawal from Afghanistan is that the very group the U.S. ousted 20 years ago is not only back in power but better equipped militarily than ever before to repel adversaries and enforce its brand of repressive rule." (L.A. Times, 09.03.2021)
From the Oryx Blog (a reputable site that documents with photographed evidence) here's a partial list of just what is documented and captured by the Taliban:
Tanks, 12
Armored fighting vehicles, 51
Artillery and mortars, 61
Anti-aircraft guns, 8
Aircraft and helicopters, 16
Unmanned aerial vehicles, 6
Trucks, vehicles, Jeeps, 1980
Captured at Kabul Airport but not disabled:
Aircraft, 13
Helicopters, 41
Drones, 7
One more time! - In the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the U.S. "demilitarized," or rendered useless, nearly 170 pieces of equipment in Kabul, according to the head of U.S. Central Command.
General Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie in a press briefing announcing the completion of the withdrawal from Afghanistan said the U.S. on its way out of Hamid Karzai International Airport destroyed 70 MRAPs and 23 Humvees and 73 aircraft. "Those aircraft will never fly again," McKenzie said. "They'll never be able to be operated by anyone. Most of them were non-mission capable, to begin with, but certainly they'll never be able to be flown again." A U.S. official confirmed the U.S. military was conducting controlled explosions of ammunition at the airport before departing.
The pieces that were left behind at the airport and "demilitarized" were either "too f***ing big," like the MRAPs, according to one official, which can weigh 14 tons, or were old pieces of equipment belonging to the now toppled Afghan Air Force that were largely defunct anyway.
Believe me posting trash from FAUX Snooze, NewsMuck and right-wing loon pundits only makes one look truly ignorant.
You only mentioned the military equipment under US control and not the billions worth of military equipment left behind by the worthless Afghan army.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.