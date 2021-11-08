Editor: I think flag manufacturers should be banned from putting offensive words or even political names on our American Flag. The flag should not have any wording on it at all. It speaks for itself just as it is!
Hal Harrison
Lake Havasu City
State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and State Rep. Leo Biasiucci were among Arizona legislators who attended the Patriot Double Down event in Las Vegas last month. The conference has been associated with the Qanon movement.
