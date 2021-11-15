Editor: The Veterans Day parade today in Lake Havasu City was a big success, with great attendance lining both sides of main street.
Everywhere along the parade route, the flags of red, white and blue fluttered in the gentle breeze.
About two dozen veterans marched all the way down McCulloch Avenue, and many other vets rode in all means of transportation.
As the vets passed by, many in the jubilant and thankful crowd would holler out in recognition and appreciation.
While veterans were the stars and focus of the day, the Lake Havasu High School Golden Knights marching band was also very impressive.
They were strong, loud ‘n proud, with precision marching and rousing music.
The band leader marched backward on tippy-toes, keeping the band in perfect step and rhythm, while the drummers marched, with backs arched in laid back fashion, as in the days of yesteryear.
Yahoo, Thank you vets, in America and across the planet! Job well done! May God bless America!.
Hal Owen
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.