Editor: There’s an urgency and a raised pitch in the mourning dove’s cry. The gathering of the pairs of quail at the outdoor breakfast table have diminished; are they on the nest? Rabbits too seem to have changed their feeding habits. No new babies yet to be seen.
The ‘coo’ of the pigeons is not nearly as soothing as it once was.
The rainbow trout spawn may be on, though I can’t verify that since I’ve not been near the water in far too long. Friends, neighbors, and uncountable snowbirds have ‘flown’ north, some driving motor homes, pulling boats or cars, on their marathon migration path to cooler climes to rejoin those who have chalked up yet another winter in the north country.
This London Bridge town, on the left bank of “Aridzona,” seems deserted, though I know it is not. On our walks, we encounter very few others, some walking dogs, most not.
If you look closely at the eyes of shoppers, squinting above their masks, there is an unsettling look of uncertainty, perhaps fear, with fingers crossed?
God must be busy with the millions of silent prayers, prayers for the young, their parents, the elders, the medical professionals, but mostly for the very young who are our hope and future.
The hardest part is working at doing nothing, to avoid boredom! How much television can you watch; how many books can you read; what can you say to your mate or close friends that hasn’t been said before; how many walks can you make around the same routes without getting dizzy, and how many delayed projects no longer seem worthy?
But there is much hope in the air, many reasons to believe this nation will lead the world out of this Virus War. This time, our warriors on the front lines are doctors, nurses, pharmacists, PAs, medical scientists, and all persons working in every station of the medical profession, seen or not seen, and from many medical professionals around the world. While our recovery will not be sudden or universal, it will happen! There will be future virus’ to conquer, but the world will be better prepared to face similar adversity going forward. Pray and Believe! Now go wash your hands.
😉Hal Owen
Lake Havasu City
