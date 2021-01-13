Editor: Gayle King, broadcast journalist for CBS News, co-hosting its flagship morning program, CBS This Morning on Jan. 6, read this headline: “The United States has 4% of the world’s population and 20% of the world’s prison population. She concluded by saying, “That’s just not right!”
“That’s just not right!” Or is it, I ask you? Please consider:
What percentage of the world’s population:
1. lives in countries under anarchy, or near anarchy?
2. has poorly enforced laws?
3. has limited prison space?
4. has a police force that is outmanned or ill-equipped to confront criminals?
5. has a judicial system where judges and juries fear for their lives?
6. has antiquated police tools, communication equipment, and the inability to use DNA to support criminal convictions?
7. would rather live in the U.S. than their home country? According to Wickapedia, 341,711 people legally immigrated to the U.S. in 2019. How many have come here legally and illegally since then? What’s the number of americans who leave this country annually because they don’t believe lawbreakers should go to prison?
Do we really want to follow the thinking of television news anchors who want to empty our prisons so that our prison numbers mimic the rest of the world?
America is a country of laws, and up until recently, those laws have been enforced. I believe news providers should stick to reporting real news, and not use their massive platform to change America!
Hal Owen
Lake Havasu City
