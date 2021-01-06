Editor: We have the vaccines delivered to all the states but here in Arizona as in other states it is just sitting there, not being administered. Obviously the person or organization that took receipt of it is foot dragging, overwhelmed by what to do with it. In all likelihood they have never before been presented with such a daunting task. I have a logical solution. We are at war. At war with this virus that is killing off the American people, at war with the Chinese laboratory that turned it loose. Turn the distribution of the vaccine over to warriors who have been trained and are accustomed to fighting battles. Senior military NCOs and officers, non-administrative, active duty or retired, have been trained and put to use the practice of decisive action while facing often overwhelming odds, delegating authority, putting the necessary equipment into use and getting people moving and doing it NOW. These people are out there and willing to step in to do the job. It’s the only way to win a war. There is no sitting on their hands while the opposition is pressing on. Equate this to the vaccines sitting idle waiting to be put to use by direction of whatever administrator who took receipt of the vaccine who has never been a decision-maker. The longer they drag their feet, the more people die. Simple as that.
Harold Sweeney
Lake Havasu City
