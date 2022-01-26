Editor: No US troops to Ukraine! And no arms or equipment. If Ukraine wants to use our arms and equipment have them borrow or buy it from the Taliban. They have more of our high-quality stuff than they can use. Chances are the Russians have bought a lot of it already.
We are not the world’s policeman. We just got untangled from a costly, both dollars and lives, entanglement that lasted 20 years. Now our president wants to get us involved again. He had already fired his top generals who knew how to think for themselves and make battlefield decisions. Now he has a bunch of “yes” men. If Biden wants us involved, as Commander in Chief of The US Armed Forces, let him be out front and lead the charge. Our economy is in the dumpster, the Dow is failing, businesses are failing because there is no one applying for the jobs, and the presidents approval rating is in the toilet. Does he really think a war can improve on that? Would President Biden put Hunter out on the front line?
I’m certinly not in the dove’s nest. I was in a war many years ago. And you don’t go getting involved in a conflict that you can’t expect to win. Hitler made that mistake at the beginning of WW II when he invaded Russia. The Russians kicked his butt! Our involvement in the Ukraine versus Russia could very well get us into another 20 year conflict where our troops trade slaps with Russian troops. Or worse, what if a Russian general gets a wild hair and uses one of the front-line nuclear weapons they have in their arsenal. What is our response?
There is nothing at all wrong with a period of peace in the United States. Let the Europeans and Asians have their battle. Keep our troops home where they belong.
Harold Sweeney
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
...
"I’m [certainly] not in the dove’s nest."
Of course you're not. You're just against everything Biden. (Except $timulus)
...
