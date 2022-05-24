Editor: Midsummer is fast approaching and with it our nation’s Independence Day.
A fine time for picnicking, celebrating and fireworks. Planning for the event is progressing.
As with many years past, the local radio station airs choreographed music while the fireworks are going off over the lake. I get a little dismayed at the music selections since it is, after all, the birthday of our nation.
But there isn’t any, not a single one, song about our country. Mixed in with the music of today there should be a few selections to commemorate whose birthday it is. A few suggestions: “God Bless America,” “America the Beautiful,” “This Land is Your Land,” “The Star Spangled Banner,” and a host of others. Too slow?
Then spice it up with a few John Phillip Sousa marches. Better yet, how about a medley to recognize and thank the military services that made Independence Day happen.
Without the military forces of two centuries ago July 4th would be nothing more that just that, a date on the calendar.
Patriotism today needs a shot in the arm and with the heavy retired military presence in Lake Havasu City, playing the music we know, love and grew up with will serve as a fine reminder and let the younger generation learn to appreciate it as well.
Harold Sweeney
Lake Havasu City
