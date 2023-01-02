Editor: In all of her campaign speeches, Katie Hobbs said, in reference to the southern border, “I have a plan”. Even her endorsers told everyone “Katie has a plan!”. Other candidates said they would seal the border and increase security. Not “just a plan.” Plans can be bad or good, big or little. Our newly elected governor isn’t wasting any time at all mollifying herself to Sleepy Joe. She is using Arizona money, your and my taxes to the tune of many millions of dollars, to remove the steel shipping containers that Gov. Ducey had put in place to slow illegal immigration and all of the disparagement that comes with it. Besides kowtowing to the president, what’s in it for her? Is it beyond reason that perhaps she is setting herself up to run for the VP slot next election? At our expense? She sure isn’t doing it because of her love and commitment to the state of Arizona. If she leaves the containers in place, saving that excessive amount of cash, there are still many, many open gaps in the border where she can let the illegals swarm through. It’s high time we started putting Senators, representatives and especially the governor who put the best interests of the citizens of Arizona first into office.
Harold Sweeney
