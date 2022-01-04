Editor: I am a full grown adult, 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, but I identify as a youngster. I intend to join junior soccer teams and junior football teams and because I will be over two feet taller than the next tallest member of the team, and outweigh him by 75 pounds, I will be the star of the team. Yay for me. I can do this because the powers that be at UPenn have determined that a male, Lia (nee “Ryan”) Thomas, a swimmer on the men’s swim team for three years, can swim on the women’s team because he identifies as a female now. In his first meet, he beat the girl who came in second place by 38 seconds and a full two laps ahead of her. He set a new record! What a guy... or gal!
Just when you think that our country can’t get any more screwed up, UPenn decides to throw this at us. I’ve said for a long time now that common sense is out the window; it no longer exists. The people in charge of the rules for UPenn’s swim team have certainly confirmed that. The parents of the real female swimmers should be up in arms, screaming at the top of their lungs at the idiots that let him swim competitively. Rightfully, the officials should resign immediately and hang their heads as they exit. The female swim team members should display their contempt by a mass resignation.
As for “Ryan”, how is it possible that he can be proud of his win?
Perhaps if he had a handicap such as tying a 50 pound anchor to a line tied around his waist, then maybe. Where will it end? Three or four individuals, for whatever reason, have mocked the entire athletic program. Far, far past time to return to normalcy.
Harold Sweeney
Lake Havasu City
