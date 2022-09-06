Editor: It occurs to me that if Donald Trump had done more research into the people he endorsed for candidates, he might have changed his mind and not done the endorsement. We are now stuck with four people for high Arizona offices, which leaves us with the choice of which is a bad one and which one is worse. Trump’s choice for the Senate stands for things that the majority of voters are strongly opposed to. I feel that if Brett Masters’s platform had been known prior to the primaries, Jim Lamon would have won. And Masters’s opponent is running on trying to lower the gas tax and pharmacy costs. Good for him but look at what he is doing in Washington, joining in on the student loan payoff fiasco, the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents and he hasn’t even bothered to say what he will do to correct the huge problem at the border, all of which will cost much more than what we’ll save in gas tax and drugs.
Then there’s the governor race. Two female candidates, one of whom doesn’t say she will finish the wall but instead says she’ll take care of the problem. Not enough! The only way out is to finish the wall. And her stance on abortion is enough to keep her from being elected. Then there’s her opponent who won’t even step into the ring to debate. What that means to me is that she knows she can’t hold her own. Not good enough to be governor of Arizona. Also hedging on what she’ll do to stop the border problem. Talk is cheap. I’m so disgusted with what has been provided us in the way of candidates that I’m not going to vote for any of them.
