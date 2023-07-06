Editor: What the GOP is doing concerning human rights, education and protection of kids. Four states have the child labor laws that endanger kids. Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio have now abolished laws to protect children from labor exploitation. Kids as young as 14 are now considered fair game for employers who want to pay substandard wages.
Picture lines of those 14-year-old kids lining up at the employee entrance at a slaughter house. What could go wrong?
North Carolina has now demonized a woman’s right to her own body in addition to adding impossible restrictions on healthcare facilities that offer abortions. Big government at work.
Red states are censoring what teachers may say or teach in the classroom, the most notorious being DeSantis in Florida who said: “Teachers may not refer to theories that systemic racism, sexism, oppression and privilege are inherent in the institutions of the United States and were created to maintain social, political and economic inequities.” Add to this open carry laws and “stand your ground” laws and we see a society dissolving before our eyes.
The sky is falling! Harry Haff says so! The sky is falling!
