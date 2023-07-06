Editor: What the GOP is doing concerning human rights, education and protection of kids. Four states have the child labor laws that endanger kids. Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri and Ohio have now abolished laws to protect children from labor exploitation. Kids as young as 14 are now considered fair game for employers who want to pay substandard wages.

Picture lines of those 14-year-old kids lining up at the employee entrance at a slaughter house. What could go wrong?

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

The sky is falling! Harry Haff says so! The sky is falling!

