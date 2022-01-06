Editor: Enough with the denial about covid. The vaccines work and work well. It is practically a miracle that they were developed so quickly to combat a deadly virus that has killed more than 800,000 Americans. The covid pandemic in the U.S. and other countries has morphed from a purely medical problem to an intractable political problem. Vaccine deniers, whether politicians or regular folks, are the ones prolonging the severity of the pandemic. Do what is right and get vaccinated.
Harry Haff
Prescott
Harry has it right.
