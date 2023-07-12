Editor: Michael Reagan’s “deranged” column – Donald Trump had many opportunities to return classified and top secret documents. He refused. He was asked by the National Archives and the FBI to return the documents. He refused. He knew what he did was illegal. And the sheer scope of his security lapses is truly mind boggling. Not a few misplaced documents as with President Joe Biden that were sought out and returned immediately. And Trump was showing them to non-government people at his estate for fun. Recently, an FBI agent said simply, to paraphrase: If anyone but Trump would have stolen these documents after politely asking for their return, we would have come for them and hauled them away in handcuffs and chains. But Trump and his supporters expect he should not be bound by laws, morals or ethics. He is a “special case.” Indeed. Reagan’s lame comment about other people having done the same thing does not mean anything when it comes to this case of betrayal of his country. Inciting an insurrection was not enough for him and his followers. He had to endanger federal agents and spread secret intel to anyone who asked.
Harry Haff
(3) comments
Harry, it’s probably your fault for even reading that BS column. Like many MAGA republican fascists, Michael Reagan is just trying to gloss over the facts and ignoring the truth.
Poor Harry. He believes everything he hears on CNN. He trusts the media way too much.
Harry will soon find out just how corrupt the Biden family really is.
