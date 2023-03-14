Editor: School vouchers versus public education. Apparently Idaho is considering a similar plan, allegedly for school choice and to improve education results, and their plan is based almost verbatim on what is here in Arizona. So, how is it going? Information is based on a study from the Grand Canyon Institute; reportedly high-income areas are over-represented with voucher distribution. High family income zip codes, $100,000-plus, got more than 20% of voucher applications. Low-income ZIPS, incomes of less than $60,000, have more than 50% of students but about 32% of vouchers. Voucher applicants overwhelmingly come from ZIPs of $80,000 per family, at 45%. Kids not in public schools were 80% of voucher applicants?
There are no accountability measures in the Arizona program. Private schools can reject anyone they want. This private-school assistance program now costs $600 million, and our state is among the worst of educational systems in the U.S. when it comes to funding. The justification for these expenses? Reducing overcrowding, and increasing test scores and teacher wages. These are all results of underfunding public education to begin with.
