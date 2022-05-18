Editor: Gas prices are extraordinarily high, as if no one has noticed. The rumblings about a Democrat in the White House and Dems in Congress not knowing how to run an economy are rampant and false.
So what’s the deal? Supply is lagging because U.S. producers refused to increase production, preferring immense profits at the expense of American users of gasoline. Really, they valued the ROI and shareholder benefits over the American public and the hardship caused by covid production amounts still in place. All the major producers refused to increase production or lower prices.
By the way, in the first year of the Biden administration there were more than 3,400 leases for drilling on federal (public) lands for oil and gas, 34% more than the first year that President Donald Trump was in office.
The cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline has no effect on current oil or gas prices. It would have taken more than five years for the pipeline to be operational. The oil in this pipeline was intended for Gulf Coast refineries and export.
Increasing production will not increase America’s dependence on foreign oil. The countries that produce oil are not subject to U.S. jurisdiction. Production and prices vary wildly, not related to U.S. production.
The surest way to reduce oil dependence is to increase renewables. In 2021, the U.S. was a net petroleum exporter. Crude oil alone accounted for 35% of domestic production.
Think about it and the decisions gasoline producers decided upon.
Harry Haff
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.